TNEA 2022 rank list released; Renjitha K tops engineering entrance exam

TNEA 2022 rank list: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list 2022 today. Registered candidates can check and download the rank list at the official website tneaonline.org.

As per the result document, Renjitha K of Kollam has secured the first rank followed by Harinika M at rank 2 and Lokesh Kannan at rank 3. Candidates have to log in to the portal using their registered email addresses and password to access the TNEA rank list.

Steps to check TNEA Rank List 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website tneaonline.org

Step 2: Go to the login tab and enter registered email addresses and password

Step 3: The TNEA rank list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and check status.

Candidates will now have to participate in the counselling process. As per the official schedule, counselling will first start for differently-abled candidates and ex-servicemen, and sports quota counselling will take place.

Students will have to fill in choice, based on choice and merit, allotment list will be released. If a student wishes to take admission in the allotted course or college, they will have to pay a fee and book their seats. The residue seats will be moved in the next counselling round. In case a student fails to book a seat, they will be allotted seats in other rounds.