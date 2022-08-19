TNEA 2022: Counselling schedule released; here’s how to check

TNEA 2022 counselling: The Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai has released TNEA counselling schedule for all categories. Candidates can now check the counselling schedule for all categories at the official website of TNEA — tneaonline.org.
Now, as a part of the counselling process, candidates of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 (TNEA 2022) will have to complete registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation.
According to the schedule, the general and government school studies counselling will be conducted in four rounds. The registrations for round 1 will begin on August 25 for rank 1 to 14524 and the provisional allotment list will be released on September 9.
After that, the registration for round 2 will begin on September 9 and provisional allotment list will release on September 23. Round 3 registration will commence on September 23 and provisional list will release on October 9 after which the round 4 registration will commence on October 9 and provisional list will be out on October 23.
The special reservation counselling registration is schedule to begin on August 20, for which the provisional allotment list will release a day later on August 21. Registration for general special reservation counselling will begin on August 21 and the provisional allotment list will be released on August 24.
Registration for vocational general and government school studied vocational counselling is scheduled for August 25 for which the allotment list will be released on September 9.
The rank cards for TNEA 2022 have also been released at tneaonline.org. Candidates have to key in their username/password to check rank. The authorities have also published all eligible students rank as PDF file on the website.
