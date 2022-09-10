scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

TNEA 2022 Counselling process begins; check schedule

TNEA Counselling 2022: The provisional allotment for upward opted candidates will release on September 25, before 10 am. Provisional allotment can be downloaded from - tneaonline.org.

The counselling was earlier supposed to begin on August 25 but was deferred due to delay in NEET Result.

TNEA 2022 Counselling: The government of Tamil Nadu will commence the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling process for General ranks from today i;e September 10. The counselling was earlier supposed to begin on August 25 but was deferred due to delay in NEET Result. 

All eligible students have to login and complete the choice filling on or before September 12, 7 pm. The release of the tentative allotment result will be on September 13 before 10 am, while the confirmation of the tentative allotment will be done from 10 am on September 13 to 5 pm on September 14.



The release of provisional allotment for acceptance and joining of candidates and tentative allotment for acceptance and upward candidates will be held before 10 am on September 25. From 10 am onwards the list of provisional allotment for acceptance and joining of candidates and tentative allotment for acceptance and upward candidates will be released. It will go on till September 22 at 5 pm.



Steps to download provisional allotment:

Step 1: Click on the login button and enter username and password that was provided to them during registration.

tep 2: Once logged in, click on ‘Open Provisional Allotment’ button.

Step 3: Download the allotment list

Students belonging to General Academic and General Vocational can login to http://www.tneaonline.org and download it. Students who are from special reservation can login from a different link for the allotment for respective special category.

 

 

 

