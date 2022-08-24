scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

TNEA 2022 Counselling process begins tomorrow; check schedule

The release of the tentative allotment result will be on August 28 before 10 am, while the confirmation of the tentative allotment will be done from 10 am on August 28 to 5 pm on August 29.

The counselling will begin at 10 am and end on August 27 at 5 pm. File.

TNEA 2022 Counselling: The government of Tamil Nadu will commence the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions counselling process for General ranks from August 25. The counselling will begin at 10 am and end on August 27 at 5 pm.

The release of the tentative allotment result will be on August 28 before 10 am, while the confirmation of the tentative allotment will be done from 10 am on August 28 to 5 pm on August 29.

The release of provisional allotment for acceptance and joining of candidates and tentative allotment for acceptance and upward candidates will be held before 10 am on August 30. From 10 am onwards the list of provisional allotment for acceptance and joining of candidates and tentative allotment for acceptance and upward candidates will be released. It will go on till September 7 at 5 pm.

The provisional allotment for upward opted candidates will release on September 9, before 10 am. Provisional allotment can be downloaded from http://www.tneaonline.org.

Steps to download provisional allotment:

Step 1: Click on the login button and enter username and password that was provided to them during registration.

Step 2: Once logged in, click on ‘Open Provisional Allotment’ button.

Step 3: Download the allotment list

Students belonging to General Academic and General Vocational can login to http://www.tneaonline.org and download it. Students who are from special reservation can login from a different link for the allotment for respective special category.

 

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 06:42:16 pm
