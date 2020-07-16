TNEA 2020: Registrations begin online for engineering admissions

TNEA 2020: Apply at tneaonline.in TNEA 2020: Apply at tneaonline.in

TNEA 2020: The application process has begun for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020. The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has invited applications from the eligible students. The application process is on and interested can apply till August 16 at tneaonline.in.

To facilitate students with no or limited internet access, the state is allowing students to submit their application forms through village cooperative bank branches. Students can opt to submit their form and other documents at the nearest cooperative bank as well.

Read | Top engineering colleges in India and abroad

TNEA 2020: How to apply

Those who will be applying online can do so by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the new registration link

Step 3: Fill in details, upload documents

Step 4: Make payment

Read | Beyond JEE Main: List of other engineering entrance exams where registration is open

The selection of the students for admission to colleges under Anna University will be done on the basis of TNEA counselling. There are about 501 colleges in Tamil Nadu and about 2.49 lakh seats across the state. Last year, a lot of engineering seats went vacant. As reported by The Indian Express then, only 83,296 seats against the allotted 1,72,940 seats could be filled.

The state government is planning to complete the admission process by October 15. Thus the first rank list will be released on September 7. After the publishing of the list, students will have to participate in the counseling process from September 17 to October 6.

Read | BE vs BTech: What should be your pick?

From last year onwards, DoTE had come up with a unique way of resolving ties. If two or more candidates continue to have the same marks even after following normal tie-resolving process, If candidates secure the same marks in the exam, preference will be given to one who scores more in math. If the tie persists preference will be given to candidates with the highest marks in physics then optional subjects. Thereafter, the date of birth will be considered and the elder candidates will be given preference. If the tie still persists, TN engineering admissions (TNEA) committee will generate a random 10 digit number. The student having the biggest number will get preference over the others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd