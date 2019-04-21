TNEA 2019 Engineering counselling: Date and time

TNEA 2019: The counselling process for the Tamil Nadu Engineering examination (TNEA 2019) will begin on July 3, 2019. The online registration process for the counselling will begin from May 2, and the candidates can apply online till May 31, 2019.

The selection of the students for admission to colleges under Anna University will be done on the basis of TNEA counselling.

TNEA 2019: Documents required during counselling

The candidates need to verify these following documents, Admit card, Prove of nationality, voters id card, aadhar id, NEET UG mark sheet, A copy of online application form, HSC (Class 12) mark sheet, SSC (Class 10) mark sheet, Health certificate at the time of online document verification process.

TNEA 2019: How is the merit list prepared

There is no entrance exam for admission in the Anna University and seats are given on the merit basis. The applications submitted are provisional and candidates meeting all the mentioned eligibility are considered in preparation of merit list. During the counselling process, all important documents like Aadhaar card, SSLC and 10+2 certificates will be required.

— The general category should score 50 per cent, backward class including backward class Muslim must be 45 per cent above and MBC & DNC, SC/ STA/ ST are 40 per cent in their HSC exams with minimum average marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry put together.

— A pass in any one of the HSC (Vocational Subject) with any one of the engineering related subjects namely Mathematics, Physics or Chemistry. Minimum average percentage require — general category 50 per cent, the backward class including backward class Muslim must have 45 per cent above and MBC & DNC, SC/ STA/ ST are 40 per cent.

– Domicile: The candidates applying for admission must be a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu. This means that the applicant should have passed Class 8 to 12 from the state.

– Children of Central Govt employees may also apply, irrespective of their native provided their parents’ service in Tamil Nadu continuously for the past five years at the time of submission of TNEA Application Form 2019. The claim should be supported by enclosing a certificate from the employer of the parent.

– Tamil Nadu native candidates who’ve passed Class 8 to 12 outside the state should enclose nativity certificate with the TNEA Application form.

– Sri Lankan Tamil refugees are eligible for TNEA application form 2017 and will be considered under open competition. They will need to produce an identification certificate from the head-quarters Tahsildar along with copies of passport, visa, letter registered with police station if they have not registered as a refugee