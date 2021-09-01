TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma April exam result 2021 declared: How to check marks online

TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma result 2021: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education declared the TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma result 2021 on its official website. All the students who have appeared for the exam can check their marks at tndte.gov.in.

The Directorate of Technical Education had conducted Polytechnic government diploma exams at various centres in April.

As per the information available, the Diploma Results for the 2nd, 3rd year under Scheme J/ K/ L/ M have been released and is now available on the official site of TNDTE.

TNDTE Diploma result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites tndte.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter registration number and click on go

Step 4: Download result

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education offers various Diploma, Post Diploma, Degree, Postgraduate courses, and Research programs in their affiliated Institutes.