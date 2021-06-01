scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Most read

TNDTE Diploma February Results 2020-21 declared: How to check

TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma result 2021: The results are released for the even semesters of the first, second, and third year at tndte.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2021 10:47:11 am
tndte.gov.in, tndte result, tndte diploma resultThe result is available at tndte.gov.in. (Photo credit: pixabay.com)

TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma result 2021: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education on Monday declared the TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma result 2021 on its official website. As per reports, the results are released for the even semesters of the first, second, and third year. All the students who have appeared for the exam can check their marks at tndte.gov.in.

The Directorate of Technical Education had conducted Polytechnic government diploma exams at various centres in February.

DOTE, TNDTE Diploma result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites tndte.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter registration number and click on go

Step 4: Download result

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education offers various Diploma, Post Diploma, Degree, Postgraduate courses, and Research programs in their affiliated Institutes.

