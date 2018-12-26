TNDTE Diploma Result 2018: October exam result today, check at intradote.tn.nic.in

TNDTE Diploma Result October 2018 Date: The result of the TNDTE diploma exams (October/November) 2018 is likely to release by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) today. Students who have appeared for the TNDTE Diploma exam can check the result on the official website — intradote.tn.nic.in, once published.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for entrance to various polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu. As of today, there are about 518 polytechnic colleges in the state. Candidates should keep their register number on hand while searching for the results. The exams were started from October 25 and ended in November.

TNDTE diploma results 2018: How to check results online

Step 1 – Go to the official website for TNDTE (intradote.tn.nic.in)

Step 2 – On the left side of the homepage, there will be a notification “Course Attendance and Latest Exam Results”

Step 3 – In the provided fields, enter your register number, date of birth and click on the relevant link

Step 4 — Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5 – Download the same and take a print out for further reference.

If candidates find difficult to view the official website due to overload on it, they do the same by opening the new DOTE website link.

The Directorate of Technical Education was established on October 14, 1957. The Higher Education Department was formed in 1997, after bifurcation from the Education, Science and Technology Department of Secretariat. Their mission is to improve the quality of education through better content and better educational tools.