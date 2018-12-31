TNDTE diploma result 2018: Know date and time

TNDTE diploma result: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Education (TNDTE) is going to release the result for TNDTE diploma exams held in October 2018. Earlier this week, TNDTE had announced results for polytechnic courses on its official website – intradote.tn.nic.in. The result will be declared for all the semester of the diploma programme. Earlier, the results were expected by December 28, 2018 however, it was delayed and is expected to be released anytime today.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for entrance to various polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu. As of today, there are about 518 polytechnic colleges in the state. Candidates should keep their register number on hand while searching for the results. The exams were started from October 25 and ended in November.

TNDTE diploma result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – intradote.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘TNDTE October 2018 diploma result..’ link

Step 3: Fill-in the registration number and log-in

Step 4: Result will appear on screen

Candidates need to download and take print out of the result for future reference.