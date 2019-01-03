TNDTE diploma result 2018 declared at tndte.gov.in: How to download from direct link

TNDTE Diploma October Result 2018: After delaying the result for almost a week, the Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education (TNDTE) has announced the result of the October Diploma exam 2018 on January 3. All the candidates can check the official TNDTE website, tndte.gov.in. To get access to the result, copy the below link.

TNDTE Diploma result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the TNDTE website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, the link to check the result is mentioned – 112.133.214.75/result_oct2018/. Click on it.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and click on the relevant scheme and click on ‘Go’.

Step 4: The result will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference.

The results of TNDTE diploma exams conducted in April and May were declared June 5. The Directorate of Technical Education was established on October 14, 1957. The Higher Education Department was formed in 1997, after bifurcation from the Education, Science and Technology Department of Secretariat.

