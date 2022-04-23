TNDTE Diploma October 2021 result declared: Here’s how to check

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has announced the results for TNDTE Diploma October exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website — tndte.gov.in.

TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official TNDTE website — tndte.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “TNDTE Diploma October result 2021” link.

Step 3: Enter the required registration number and click on ‘go’.

Step 4: The TNDTE Diploma October result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) conducts exams for diploma courses twice a year — in April and in October. These courses are offered in various polytechnics in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

“The DOTE is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on net. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets will be issued by the DOTE separately,” the TNDTE warned candidates.