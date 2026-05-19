Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2026 on May 20: Top districts historically in south and central TN

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will be releasing the TN SSLC Class 10 Results 2026 on May 20, and according to the official result portal, students will be able to access their marks memo on tnresults.nic.in once the results are declared in the morning.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results, past years’ district-wise performance trends show a recurring pattern – a cluster of districts from southern and central Tamil Nadu have consistently dominated the state rankings.

While the overall pass percentage has steadily improved after the pandemic years, districts such as Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Kanyakumari have repeatedly appeared among the top performers.