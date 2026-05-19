Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2026 on May 20: Top districts historically in south and central TN

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will be releasing the TN SSLC Class 10 Results 2026 on May 20, and according to the official result portal, students will be able to access their marks memo on tnresults.nic.in once the results are declared in the morning.
Ahead of the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results, past years’ district-wise performance trends show a recurring pattern – a cluster of districts from southern and central Tamil Nadu have consistently dominated the state rankings.
While the overall pass percentage has steadily improved after the pandemic years, districts such as Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Kanyakumari have repeatedly appeared among the top performers.
In the previous session, the overall SSLC pass percentage stood at 93.80 per cent, one of the highest in recent years. Sivagangai district emerged as the best-performing district with a pass percentage of 98.31 per cent, followed by Virudhunagar at 97.45 per cent and Tuticorin/Thoothukudi at 96.76 per cent. The year saw strong performances across government and aided schools as well, continuing the state’s post-pandemic recovery in board exam outcomes.
The trend was visible in 2024 too, when the state recorded a 91.55 per cent overall pass percentage. Ariyalur topped the district chart with 97.31 per cent, while Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram followed closely with 97.02 per cent and 96.36 per cent respectively. A year earlier, in 2023, Perambalur secured the top position with 97.67 per cent, narrowly ahead of Sivagangai at 97.53 per cent. Virudhunagar also featured prominently with a 96.22 per cent pass rate.
|Year
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Overall Pass %
|93.80%
|91.55%
|91.39%
|90.07%
|1st Placed District
|Sivagangai (98.31%)
|Ariyalur (97.31%)
|Perambalur (97.67%)
|Kanyakumari (97.22%)
|2nd Placed District
|Virudhunagar (97.45%)
|Sivagangai (97.02%)
|Sivagangai (97.53%)
|Perambalur (97.15%)
|3rd Placed District
|Tuticorin/Thoothukudi (96.76%)
|Ramanathapuram (96.36%)
|Virudhunagar (96.22%)
|Virudhunagar (95.96%)
The 2022 SSLC examination, which marked the return of regular board exams after the pandemic disruption, recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.07 per cent. Kanyakumari topped the state with 97.22 per cent, while Perambalur and Virudhunagar followed with 97.15 per cent and 95.96 per cent respectively.
However, of all the years, 2021 batch remains an exception in the dataset because all students were declared passed due to the pandemic-related cancellation of examinations. As a result, no district-wise ranking was released that year.