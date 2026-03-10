TN SSLC Exams 2026: Tamil Nadu Class 10th exams begin tomorrow; important instructions for candidates

According to local media estimates, more than nine lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations this year.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 10, 2026 03:53 PM IST
Tamil Nadu SSLC Supply Exam 2025The board may issue the notification anytime after announcing the SSLC results on its offical website- dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. A student must score at least 35 marks in each subject to pass Tamil Nadu SSLC exams (express image)
Make us preferred source on Google

TN SSLC Exams 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu, is set to conduct the Class 10 public examinations in Tamil Nadu will begin on March 11 The exams are being conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will continue until April 6 at designated examination centres across the state. For more updates on exam pattern, schedule check IE Education portal.

The  TN SSLC examinations 2026 will be conducted in offline mode using the pen-and-paper format. Each paper will be held in a single shift. The exam will start at 10 am and conclude at 1:15 pm. Students have been advised to report to their respective examination centres well in advance of the reporting time mentioned on their hall ticket.

TN SSLC 2026 exam schedule

Date Subject
March 11, 2026 Tamil and Other Languages
March 16, 2026 English
March 25, 2026 Mathematics
March 30, 2026 Science
April 2, 2026 Social Science
April 6, 2026 Optional Language

Candidates are required to appear for the examinations as per the timetable issued by the Directorate of Government Examinations.

Important instructions for students

Students must carry their SSLC hall ticket to the examination centre on all exam days. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without the admit card. Candidates should reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the exam begins.

Before starting the paper, students should carefully check their registration number and subject details on the answer booklet. Invigilators and flying squads will closely monitor exam centres to ensure the examinations are conducted fairly.

Candidates are advised to manage their time carefully during the examination and review their answers before submitting the answer sheet.

Story continues below this ad

According to local media reports, more than nine lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations this year. Authorities have made arrangements across centres to ensure smooth conduct of the board exams. Teachers, invigilators and special flying squads have been deployed to monitor the examination process and prevent unfair practices.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 10: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments