TN SSLC Exams 2026: Tamil Nadu Class 10th exams begin tomorrow; important instructions for candidates

The board may issue the notification anytime after announcing the SSLC results on its offical website- dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. A student must score at least 35 marks in each subject to pass Tamil Nadu SSLC exams (express image)

TN SSLC Exams 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu, is set to conduct the Class 10 public examinations in Tamil Nadu will begin on March 11 The exams are being conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will continue until April 6 at designated examination centres across the state. For more updates on exam pattern, schedule check IE Education portal.

The TN SSLC examinations 2026 will be conducted in offline mode using the pen-and-paper format. Each paper will be held in a single shift. The exam will start at 10 am and conclude at 1:15 pm. Students have been advised to report to their respective examination centres well in advance of the reporting time mentioned on their hall ticket.