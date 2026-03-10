TN SSLC Exams 2026: Tamil Nadu Class 10th exams begin tomorrow; important instructions for candidates

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
TN SSLC Exams 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu, is set to conduct the Class 10 public examinations in Tamil Nadu will begin on March 11 The exams are being conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu.
The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will continue until April 6 at designated examination centres across the state. For more updates on exam pattern, schedule check IE Education portal.
The TN SSLC examinations 2026 will be conducted in offline mode using the pen-and-paper format. Each paper will be held in a single shift. The exam will start at 10 am and conclude at 1:15 pm. Students have been advised to report to their respective examination centres well in advance of the reporting time mentioned on their hall ticket.
|Date
|Subject
|March 11, 2026
|Tamil and Other Languages
|March 16, 2026
|English
|March 25, 2026
|Mathematics
|March 30, 2026
|Science
|April 2, 2026
|Social Science
|April 6, 2026
|Optional Language
Candidates are required to appear for the examinations as per the timetable issued by the Directorate of Government Examinations.
Students must carry their SSLC hall ticket to the examination centre on all exam days. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without the admit card. Candidates should reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the exam begins.
Before starting the paper, students should carefully check their registration number and subject details on the answer booklet. Invigilators and flying squads will closely monitor exam centres to ensure the examinations are conducted fairly.
Candidates are advised to manage their time carefully during the examination and review their answers before submitting the answer sheet.
According to local media reports, more than nine lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations this year. Authorities have made arrangements across centres to ensure smooth conduct of the board exams. Teachers, invigilators and special flying squads have been deployed to monitor the examination process and prevent unfair practices.