Tamil Nadu govt cancels SSLC exams

Tamil Nadu government Wednesday cancelled the class 10 board examinations in view of the sudden surge in Covid-cases across the country. Initially, the exams were scheduled to begin on May 3. The government has also postponed the dates for class 12 examinations, which is now to be conducted from May 31.

“In the State, Class 10th exams have been cancelled. This will prevent the congregation of students. We’ve had episodes of COVID infection in 14 schools in Thanjavur Dist. Here, we are focusing on micro-containment & cancelling non-essential activity,” Tamil Nadu Health Secretary told ANI.

TNDGE had earlier announced to conduct the HS exams from May 3 to 21. However, the board had to rescheduled the exam due to the assembly elections and was to be held from May 5 to May 31.

Earlier, CBSE Wednesday also cancelled the class 10 board examinations, and the class 12 board exams stand postponed until further notice. The announcement was made on April 14.