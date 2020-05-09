Tamil Nadu SSLC exam to be held post lockdown, amid social distancing: Minister

Exams to be held post lockdown (Source: CBSE/Twitter) Exams to be held post lockdown (Source: CBSE/Twitter)

The class 10 public examination will be conducted in Tamil Nadu after the COVID-19 attack wanes and the resultant lockdown goes, state education Minister K Sengottaiyan said on Saturday.

A decision on the exam would be taken based on the recommendations of a high-level education committee and getting concurrence from health officials, he said at Savakkatupalayam village near Gobichettipalayam where he distributed welfare schemes to 450 handloom weavers.

The Minister said candidates appearing for the board exams would be seated in line with social distancing norms stem the spread of coronavirus.

Read| Tamil Nadu HSC, SSLC 2020 exams: Students to get extra 30 minutes in board exams

He said schools for the coming academic year would be re-opened only after the coronavirus attack blows over. He further said 2,000 mathematics teachers would be roped in to provide online training to students. Similarly, students keen on accountancy would be given online classes, he said.

Replying to a query, the Minister said a decision on increasing the retirement age for state government employees from 58 to 59 was taken after consulting experts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.