Over 17.6 lakh students appearing for Tamil Nadu Board exams; Plus Two tests begin today

Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2026: Over 17.61 lakh students are appearing for the Tamil Nadu board examinations in the March–April 2026 cycle, from March 2, 2026, according to the data released by the Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu.

The Class 12 (Plus Two) public examinations are beginning today, March 2, and will continue until March 26. On the first day, students are appearing for language papers, including Tamil, at centres across the state. A total of 8,27,475 students — 7.99 lakh regular and 27,783 private candidates — are appearing for the Higher Secondary examinations at 3,412 centres.

Class 11 (Higher Secondary First Year or +1) students are also appearing for their examinations from today, with papers scheduled through March 27. A total of 25,051 candidates — 19,107 regular and 5,944 private — are registered for the Plus One exams.