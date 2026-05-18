Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Result 2026: TNDGE results to be out on May 20

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will declare the Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Result 2026 on May 20. Once announced, students who appeared for the SSLC board examinations will be able to access and download their provisional marksheets from the official website–tnresults.nic.in.

Students are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth ready to check their results online once the result link is activated. The digital marksheet will contain subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and other examination-related details.

The Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 examinations were conducted between March 11 and April 6, 2026, in offline written mode across the state. The exams were held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. Students were additionally provided 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination to read the question paper and plan their answers.