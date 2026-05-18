Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Result 2026: TNDGE results to be out on May 20

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The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will declare the Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Result 2026 on May 20. Once announced, students who appeared for the SSLC board examinations will be able to access and download their provisional marksheets from the official website–tnresults.nic.in.
Students are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth ready to check their results online once the result link is activated. The digital marksheet will contain subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and other examination-related details.
The Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 examinations were conducted between March 11 and April 6, 2026, in offline written mode across the state. The exams were held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. Students were additionally provided 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination to read the question paper and plan their answers.
The Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the Class 10 SSLC results on May 20, 2026. Students can check and download their provisional marksheets from the official portal — tnresults.nic.in — once the results are published. It is expected that the results will be declared at 9:30 am; however, official confirmation is awaited.
Last year, the Tamil Nadu board declared the SSLC results on May 16. The examinations in 2025 were conducted from March 28 to April 15. The overall pass percentage recorded last year stood at 93.80 per cent. A total of 9,13,036 students appeared for the examination, with girls recording a higher pass percentage of 95.88 per cent compared to 91.74 per cent among boys.
In 2024, the Class 10 results were announced on May 10, and the overall pass percentage stood at 91.55 per cent. Around 8,94,264 students appeared for the examination that year, out of which 8,18,743 students successfully qualified. The board had declared the Class 10 results on May 19 in 2023, while the 2022 results were announced on June 20.
Students will also be able to access updates related to revaluation, supplementary examinations, and distribution of original mark sheets through the official TNDGE portals after the declaration of results.