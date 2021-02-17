TNDGE HSE +2 exams from May 3, check date sheet

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will hold the Tamil Nadu state board exams higher secondary second-year exam (HSE) or class 12 exams from May 3 onwards. Last year, the tests were held in March. This year, all boards have postponed their exams due to the pandemic. Every year, about nine lakh candidates appear for the TN HSE or +2 board exams.

The exams will be held from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Question papers will be distributed at 10 am and candidates will get 10 minutes to read the paper. Thereafter, five minutes will be given to verify particulars by the candidates. The students will be allowed to start writing the exam from 10:15 am to 1:15 am, as per the official notice.

Here is a detailed date sheet for this year

Candidates need to secure 35 marks in each subject to pass the paper. For subjects having theory portion of 70 marks, candidates need to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks while there is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.