tnresults.nic.in, TN Board SSLC 10th Results 2026: Official websites, apps to check

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Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will declare the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination results today, May 20, at 9.30 am. Students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations this year will be able to access their TN SSLC marks memo through the official websites — tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates looking for updates related to overall pass percentage, topper details, compartment examinations, and the re-evaluation process can also follow the IE Education Portal for the latest information.
TN SSLC Results 2026 Live Updates
Apart from the official portals, the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results for 2026 will also be made available on the DigiLocker platform for students to download and access digitally.
Also read | TNDGE TN Board SSLC Result 2026: How to download marks memo online?
Students can check their TN SSLC results from DigiLocker also. To check the results from DigiLocker, log in using your phone number or Aadhaar number. After that, search for Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination results. Then go to the class 10 results and fill in the information as required. The result will be available on screen, and save it under the section of issued documents in Digilocker itself.
To pass the exam, students have to obtain a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject. An aggregate of 35 per cent is also required in all the subjects. For those who could not clear all their exam, they can sit for the supplementary exam, which will help them to save a year, without having a gap in their academic career.
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The exam was conducted between March 11 and April 6, 2026, in the offline mode. The exam was held in three-hour shifts starting from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For reading the question paper, an extra fifteen minutes were given at the start of the paper.