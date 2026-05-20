tnresults.nic.in, TN Board SSLC 10th Results 2026: Official websites, apps to check

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will declare the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination results today, May 20, at 9.30 am. Students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations this year will be able to access their TN SSLC marks memo through the official websites — tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates looking for updates related to overall pass percentage, topper details, compartment examinations, and the re-evaluation process can also follow the IE Education Portal for the latest information.

TN SSLC Results 2026 Live Updates

TNDGE official website homepage (screengrab from website) TNDGE official website homepage (screengrab from website)

Apart from the official portals, the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results for 2026 will also be made available on the DigiLocker platform for students to download and access digitally.