TN Board announces Class 11th, 12th supplementary 2026 dates, exams in June-July

Last year, the supplementary exams were held from June 25 to July 2. The result for the same was announced on July 25 (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ representative)

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has released the supplementary examination timetable for Class 11 and Class 12 students for the academic year 2025-26. Students can download the detailed subject-wise schedule from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

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According to the official timetable, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE +2) supplementary examinations will be conducted from June 29 to July 7, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 11 (HSE +1) arrear examinations are scheduled to be held from July 8 to July 16, 2026.

The examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Students will get reading time from 10 am to 10:10 am, followed by verification of particulars from 10:10 am to 10:15 am before the commencement of the examination.