TN Board announces Class 11th, 12th supplementary 2026 dates, exams in June-July

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The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has released the supplementary examination timetable for Class 11 and Class 12 students for the academic year 2025-26. Students can download the detailed subject-wise schedule from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.
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According to the official timetable, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE +2) supplementary examinations will be conducted from June 29 to July 7, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 11 (HSE +1) arrear examinations are scheduled to be held from July 8 to July 16, 2026.
The examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Students will get reading time from 10 am to 10:10 am, followed by verification of particulars from 10:10 am to 10:15 am before the commencement of the examination.
Students who failed in one or more subjects in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examinations or those seeking improvement in marks will be eligible to appear for the supplementary exams. Similarly, candidates with arrears in Class 11 can appear for the HSE +1 examinations.
The Tamil Nadu school education department has also announced that applications for the supplementary examinations will be accepted from May 18 to June 2, 2026. Students applying for revaluation or retotalling can submit their requests between June 5 and June 8.
To download the supplementary examination timetable, students need to visit the official DGE Tamil Nadu website and open the “Time Table” section. The PDF containing the complete schedule for HSE +1 arrear and HSE +2 supplementary examinations will be available there.
The Tamil Nadu board had announced the Class 12 results on May 8, 2026. The supplementary examinations are being conducted to help students clear pending subjects without losing an academic year.