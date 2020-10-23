TNAU UG rank list released, know about counselling procedure

Know how to check result (Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has released the undergraduate rank list today. The candidates can view their rank at tnauonline.in. Praveen R Kumar has secured the number one position this year. A total of 31410 students have qualified the TNAU exam.

The list includes the names, registration number, aggregate marks, category and ranks of the candidates. The shortlisted candidates will now be called for the online counselling. Any student who decides to discontinue an undergraduate course will not be eligible for admission again to any undergraduate programme of this university.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable counselling fee online. Certificate/document verification will be done after the counselling. All UG programmes are of eight semesters (4 years) duration.

TNAU UG rank list: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG link

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the merit list

Step 4: A pdf file will open, check your name in the list

Here is the list of courses offered – B.Sc (Hons.) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Sericulture, Food, Nutrition and Dietetics. Besides, B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering), Food Technology, Biotechnology, Energy and Environmental Engineering, Bioinformatics, B.S (Agri-Business Management) and Agricultural Information Technology.

