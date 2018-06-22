TNAU UG Admission 2018: Rank list released at tnauonline.in, counselling details

TNAU UG admissions 2018: As the rank list has been released, the shortlisted candidates will now be called for the online counseling. As the rank list has been released, the shortlisted candidates will now be called for the online counseling.

TNAU UG admissions 2018: The overall rank list of UG (undergraduate) admission has been released by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on its official website — tnauonline.in. The list includes the names, registration number, aggregate marks, category and ranks of the candidates. The first rank has been obtained by Aarthi S N, with an aggregate score of 200. As the rank list has been released, shortlisted candidates have also been informed about the same through SMS and e-mail. They will now be called for the online counselling. Any student who decides to discontinue an undergraduate course will not be eligible for admission again to any undergraduate programme of this university. The first phase of counselling will begin from July 9 and continue till July 13.

Calculation of aggregate marks

Aggregate Mark = Sum of (marks obtained in each subject /maximum mark for that subject) X 50) all the four subjects considered under Group I, II, II (A) and III.

The first phase of counselling will begin from July 9 and continue till July 13.

Undergraduate degree programmes offered

B.Sc (Hons.) Agriculture

B.Sc (Hons.) Horticulture

B.Sc (Hons.) Forestry

B.Sc (Hons.) Food, Nutrition and Dietetics

B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering)

B.Sc (Hons.) Sericulture

B.Tech (Food Technology)

B.Tech (Biotechnology)

B.Tech (Energy and Environmental Engineering)

B.Tech (Bioinformatics)

B.S (Agri-Business Management)

B.Tech (Agricultural Information Technology)

Number of attempts

Scheduled castes/scheduled castes-Arunthathiars /Scheduled Tribes: 3

Other communities: 2

Shortlisted candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable counseling fee of Rs 2000 (Rs 1000 for SC / SCA / ST categories) online. Certificate/document verification will be done after the counselling. All UG programmes are of eight semesters (4 years) duration. A student should earn a minimum overall Grade Point Average (OGPA) of 6.50 out of 10.00 in order to earn a Bachelor’s degree.

