TNAU diploma rank list released, here’s what next

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has released the diploma rank. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can view their rank at tnauonline.in.

The list includes the names, registration number, aggregate marks, category and ranks of the candidates. The shortlisted candidates will now be called for the online counselling. Any student who decides to discontinue an undergraduate course will not be eligible for admission again to any undergraduate programme of this university.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable counselling fee online. Certificate or document verification will be done after the counselling.

TNAU diploma rank list: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on diploma link

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the merit list

Step 4: A pdf file will open, check your name in the list

Earlier, the rank list for UG courses released. Praveen R Kumar has secured the number one position this year. A total of 31,410 students have qualified the TNAU UG exam.

