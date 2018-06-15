TN TRB results 2018 declared, check at trb.tn.nic.in

TN TRB results 2018: Check updates here TN TRB results 2018: Check updates here

TN TRB results 2018: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu has released the results for the Special Teacher posts exam at trb.tn.nic.in. The recruitment exam was held on September 23, 2017 and the answer keys were released a month later. The candidates were given time till October 20 to raise objections. In a press note, the Tamil Nadu TRB has stated that after carefully checking the representations, they have released the results

TN TRB results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TN TRB result link

Step 3: Enter your details like hall ticket number

Step 4: The result will appear

Step 5: Download and take a print out if needed.

TN TRB vacancy details:

The special teachers (physical education, drawing, music, sewing) will be paid Rs 5200-20200 + GP – 2800. TN TRB will conduct the exam of special teachers on September 23.

1. Special Teachers (Physical Education) – 663 posts

2. Special Teachers (Drawing) – 327 posts

3. Special Teachers (Music) – 86 posts

4. Special Teachers (Sewing) – 249 posts

Selection process: After clearing the written examination, the candidates will be called for certificate verification. A merit list will be prepared to calculate both the written test result and certificate verification. The final selection will be made from the merit list duly following the merit-cum-communal rotation.

