TN TET Results 2025: Recruitment board releases scorecards at trb.tn.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has announced the results of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination, held on November 15 and 16, can access their scorecards on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in. The results have been published in PDF format, enabling candidates to verify their qualifying status using their roll numbers.
The Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the minimum qualifying marks for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025. Candidates from the General Category (OC) must secure at least 90 marks to qualify. For BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, and Persons with Disabilities (PWD), the cut-off has been set at 75 marks. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC, SC(A), and ST categories need a minimum of 60 marks to clear the examination.
Step 1: Visit the official website — trb.tn.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘examination result with final answer key’
Step 3: Click on the link for the result at the bottom of the page
Step 4: Log in using your credentials,s such as registration number and password
Step 5: View the result and download it for future reference
Candidates’ OMR sheets were evaluated, and marks were awarded accordingly. The results, released in PDF format, indicate each candidate’s status as ‘Qualified’ (Pass) or ‘Not Qualified’ (Fail). The Board emphasised that the revised and final key answers were prepared after thorough scrutiny by subject experts, whose opinion has been deemed conclusive. The notification further noted that the process was carried out in line with G.O (MS) No.23 of the School Education (TRB) Department, dated January 28, 2026.”
Candidates who secure the prescribed minimum qualifying marks in TNTET 2025 will be deemed qualified. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has confirmed that successful candidates will be awarded the eligibility certificate at a later stage.
