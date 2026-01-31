TN TET Results 2025: Recruitment board releases scorecards at trb.tn.gov.in

Candidates belonging to SC, SC(A), and ST categories need a minimum of 60 marks to clear the examination.(Representational)

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has announced the results of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination, held on November 15 and 16, can access their scorecards on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in. The results have been published in PDF format, enabling candidates to verify their qualifying status using their roll numbers.

The Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the minimum qualifying marks for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025. Candidates from the General Category (OC) must secure at least 90 marks to qualify. For BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, and Persons with Disabilities (PWD), the cut-off has been set at 75 marks. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC, SC(A), and ST categories need a minimum of 60 marks to clear the examination.