TN TET Results 2025: Recruitment board releases scorecards at trb.tn.gov.in

Candidates who appeared for the examination, held on November 15 and 16, can access their scorecards on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 10:06 AM IST
TN TET Results 2025: Recruitment board releases scorecards at trb.tn.gov.inCandidates belonging to SC, SC(A), and ST categories need a minimum of 60 marks to clear the examination.(Representational)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has announced the results of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination, held on November 15 and 16, can access their scorecards on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in. The results have been published in PDF format, enabling candidates to verify their qualifying status using their roll numbers.

The Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the minimum qualifying marks for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025. Candidates from the General Category (OC) must secure at least 90 marks to qualify. For BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, and Persons with Disabilities (PWD), the cut-off has been set at 75 marks. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC, SC(A), and ST categories need a minimum of 60 marks to clear the examination.

TNTET 2025: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website — trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘examination result with final answer key’

Step 3: Click on the link for the result at the bottom of the page

Step 4: Log in using your credentials,s such as registration number and password

Step 5: View the result and download it for future reference

Story continues below this ad

Candidates’ OMR sheets were evaluated, and marks were awarded accordingly. The results, released in PDF format, indicate each candidate’s status as ‘Qualified’ (Pass) or ‘Not Qualified’ (Fail). The Board emphasised that the revised and final key answers were prepared after thorough scrutiny by subject experts, whose opinion has been deemed conclusive. The notification further noted that the process was carried out in line with G.O (MS) No.23 of the School Education (TRB) Department, dated January 28, 2026.”

Candidates who secure the prescribed minimum qualifying marks in TNTET 2025 will be deemed qualified. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has confirmed that successful candidates will be awarded the eligibility certificate at a later stage.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sharad Pawar NCP merger
“It seems the process will now be discontinued”: Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk
Piyush Goyal, European Union (EU), India-EU FTA, india eu free trade agreement, free trade agreement (FTA), Indian express news, current affairs
EU deal goes beyond trade... can lift manufacturing: Piyush Goyal
Mayasabha
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Catherine OHara passes away at 71
Catherine O’Hara dies at 71: Macaulay Culkin remembers on-screen 'mama', Dan Levy pays tribute to Schitt’s Creek co-star
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
Economic Survey says India’s potential GDP growth will rise, but key drivers show mixed record
chicken soup
The warmth that works: 4 reasons chicken soup is a trusted cold and flu remedy in winter
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Advertisement
Must Read
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic's statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
ship
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
The warmth that works: 4 reasons chicken soup is a trusted cold and flu remedy in winter
chicken soup
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement