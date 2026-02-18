TN TET 2026 Registration: Application begins at trb.tn.gov.in for Paper I and II

The Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu has started the registration for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2026. Aspiring candidates can access the application form through the board’s website at trb.tn.gov.in. The deadline for submission is set for April 10, 2026, marking the final opportunity for working teachers to apply for the state’s mandatory eligibility test.

The Board has announced that the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2026 will be conducted on July 4 and 5, 2026. The examination will be held in two papers, each carrying 150 questions for 150 marks, with a duration of three hours.

Examination Fee

–General candidates: Rs 600 per application