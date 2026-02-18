TN TET 2026 Registration: Application begins at trb.tn.gov.in for Paper I and II

The deadline for submission is set for April 10, 2026, marking the final opportunity for working teachers to apply for the state’s mandatory eligibility test.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 12:29 PM IST
TN TET 2026 Registration: Application begins at trb.tn.gov.in for Paper I and II
The Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu has started the registration for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2026. Aspiring candidates can access the application form through the board’s website at trb.tn.gov.in. The deadline for submission is set for April 10, 2026, marking the final opportunity for working teachers to apply for the state’s mandatory eligibility test.

The Board has announced that the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2026 will be conducted on July 4 and 5, 2026. The examination will be held in two papers, each carrying 150 questions for 150 marks, with a duration of three hours.

Examination Fee

–General candidates: Rs 600 per application

–SC, SCA, ST, and Differently Abled candidates: Rs 300 per application

Payment must be made online via net banking, credit card, or debit card.

Qualifying Marks

–General category: 60 per cent (90 marks)

–BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, and PWD: 50 per cent (75 marks)

–SC, SCA, and ST: 40 per cent (60 marks)

Candidates who achieve the minimum qualifying marks will be awarded the TN TET Eligibility Certificate for Paper I or Paper II, depending on the exam they cleared. For further details, applicants are advised to visit the official TRB TN website.

The exam of the last recruitment cycle in 2025 for TN TET was held on November 15 and 16. The results have been published in PDF format, enabling candidates to verify their qualifying status using their roll numbers.

After evaluating the OMR sheets, the marks were awarded accordingly, and the results were released in PDF format, indicating each candidate’s status as ‘Qualified’ (Pass) or ‘Not Qualified’ (Fail). The Board emphasised that the revised and final key answers were prepared after thorough scrutiny by subject experts, whose opinion has been deemed conclusive. The notification further noted that the process was carried out in line with G.O (MS) No.23 of the School Education (TRB) Department, dated January 28, 2026.”

 

