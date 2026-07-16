TN TET 2026 provisional answer key released at trb.tn.gov.in, objection window open till July 22

TN TET 2026 Paper 1 and Paper 2 were held on July 4 and July 5, respectively. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representative)

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the provisional answer keys for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2026, along with the question papers, for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections to the provisional answer keys on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in, till July 22.

TN TET 2026 Paper 1 and Paper 2 were held on July 4 and July 5, respectively. The TRB has also published the master answer keys for both papers. For more information related to the exam and final answer keys, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

How to raise objections

Candidates have been advised to submit their objections against the master question paper (MQP) only — that is, against the specific question number and options. The TRB has clarified that supporting proof must be attached from standard books only, and objections backed by references from guides or internet notes will not be entertained.