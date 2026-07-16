TN TET 2026 provisional answer key released at trb.tn.gov.in, objection window open till July 22

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the provisional answer keys for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2026, along with the question papers, for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections to the provisional answer keys on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in, till July 22.
TN TET 2026 Paper 1 and Paper 2 were held on July 4 and July 5, respectively. The TRB has also published the master answer keys for both papers. For more information related to the exam and final answer keys, students can visit the IE Education Portal.
Candidates have been advised to submit their objections against the master question paper (MQP) only — that is, against the specific question number and options. The TRB has clarified that supporting proof must be attached from standard books only, and objections backed by references from guides or internet notes will not be entertained.
Step 1: Visit the official website, trb.tn.gov.in
Step 2: Log in to the candidate dashboard.
Step 3: Click on the objection tracker inside the dashboard.
Step 4: Read the instructions and accept the declaration.
Step 5: Click on “View Master Question Paper with Tentative Key,” where the correct answer is tick-marked against each question in the MQP.
Step 6: Select the relevant question number as per the MQP and raise objections in the given fields, if any.
Step 7: Upload the supporting document and click “save and submit.”
According to the TRB, a total of 61,386 candidates appeared for Paper 1 at 222 examination centres across 38 districts in Tamil Nadu. Paper 2 was held for 1,67,743 candidates at 613 examination centres across the state.
The TRB will publish the final TN TET 2026 answer key on its official website after reviewing all objections submitted by candidates. The TN TET 2026 result will subsequently be declared based on the final answer key. As per the TN TET 2026 marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for each correct answer, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses.