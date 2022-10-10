TN TET 2022 admit cards from October 11; check steps to download

TN TET 2022: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will release the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test admit cards on October 11. The board already issued provisional admit cards on October 7. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of TN TRB– trb.tn.nic.in.

The admit cards for the examinations to be held from October 14 to 19 will be released from October 11 to 16. All venue admit cards will be released three days prior to the examination. The examination that will conducted on October 14, the admit card will be released on October 11, similarly for examinations that will be held on October 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 the admit cards will be released on October 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 respectively.

TN TET 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website– trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link TNTET Paper I admit card

Step 3: Enter your details such as user ID and password.

Step 4: View the admit card and download it for future reference

The examination will be a computer based test (CBT) and will be conducted in the forenoon/afternoon sessions. Late comers will not be allowed inside the centre for examination.

Districts have been allotted based on the candidate’s communication address and the availability of seats in the districts. The request to change the centre of examination will not be entertained by the board.