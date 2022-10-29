TN TET 2022: Provisional answer key released; how to check, raise objections

TN TET 2022 Answer key: Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu today released the tentative answer key and question papers of Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET). Candidates can download the answer key from the official website – trb.tn.nic.in

The exam was conducted from October 14 to 19 in two sessions. The candidates may submit their objection or representation regarding the published key till October 31, 5:30 pm.

TN TET 2022 Answer key: How to download

Step 1 – Click the link provided in the website

Step 2 – Enter your registration number

Step 3 – Select your date of birth, date of exam and scheduled batch

Step 4 – Enter the Captcha

Step 5 –Click the submit button, and the system will generate OTP to the registered mobile number

Step 6 – After Successful OTP verification, the system will move to the applicant OT landing page

Step 7 – Read the Instructions and accept the declaration

Step 8 – Raise the objection in the given fields

Step 9 – Upload the supporting document and click save and submit

“ For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. Guides/Notes will not be entertained by TRB. The representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person will not be entertained,” the official notice reads.