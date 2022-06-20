TN Board +2 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result declared; link active at tnresults.nic.in

TN Tamil Nadu Board +2 Class 12th HSE Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu today declared the result for the Higher Secondary or class 12 exams. The students can check the results through the websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

This year, the class 12 exams were conducted between May 5 to 28, 2022 from 10 am to 1:15 pm. To check their results, students have to visit the official website and click on link for the ‘TN board Class 12 result 2022’ which is available on the homepage. Once the student keys in their roll number or registration number, date of birth (DOB), and captcha, students will be able to check their results.

Last year, nearly nine lakh students registered for the Tamil Nadu board examination, out of which 39,679 students scored between 551-600, 1,67,133 students achieved a score of 501-550 and 2,22,522 students scored between 451-500 marks. However, last year, no student scored a perfect score (600/600).



To pass the exams, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 marks in each subject individually as well as overall, out of 100. In the subjects where the exam is of 70 marks, candidate needs to score 15 in theory and total marks need to be 35. There is no minimum mark requirement in the practical or internal section. Any student who scores below 35, will be declared as ‘failed’. The Board also announced results for class 10 (SSLC) today at 9:30 am.