TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 released at tnresults.nic.in; how to check marks memo

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the TN SSLC (Class 10) Supplementary Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations can now check and download their provisional marks memo through the official result portals, including tnresults.nic.in and the DGE website.

The supplementary examination was conducted for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the March-April 2026 SSLC board examinations. With the declaration of the results, successful candidates can now proceed with Class 11 admissions and other academic processes. The online marks memo is provisional, and students are advised to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools later.