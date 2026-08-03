TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 released at tnresults.nic.in; how to check marks memo

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the TN SSLC (Class 10) Supplementary Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations can now check and download their provisional marks memo through the official result portals, including tnresults.nic.in and the DGE website.
The supplementary examination was conducted for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the March-April 2026 SSLC board examinations. With the declaration of the results, successful candidates can now proceed with Class 11 admissions and other academic processes. The online marks memo is provisional, and students are advised to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools later.
The provisional marks memo will include details such as the student’s name, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks and qualifying status. Students should verify all particulars carefully and contact their school or the Directorate of Government Examinations in case of any discrepancy.
The TN SSLC supplementary examination offers a second opportunity to students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the annual board examination. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the downloaded marks memo safely until the original certificates are issued by the board.