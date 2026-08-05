TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Today: How to check at tnresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will release the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 today at its official result portal – tnresults.nic.in. All the Class 10 students of the Tamil Nadu board who appeared for the compartmental exam can download their results by visiting the above-mentioned online portal and entering their registration number and Date of birth (DOB). The TN Board SSLC supplementary result 2026 can also be accessed through the official website of DGE, Tamil Nadu – dge.tn.gov.in, once published online.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary exams 2026 were carried out from July 8 to July 15, 2026, in a single shift from 10:15 am to 01:15 pm. The exam was conducted for students who could not score the minimum marks required to pass the main Tamil Nadu SSLC board examination 2026 held earlier this year.