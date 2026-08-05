TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Today: How to check at tnresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will release the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 today at its official result portal – tnresults.nic.in. All the Class 10 students of the Tamil Nadu board who appeared for the compartmental exam can download their results by visiting the above-mentioned online portal and entering their registration number and Date of birth (DOB). The TN Board SSLC supplementary result 2026 can also be accessed through the official website of DGE, Tamil Nadu – dge.tn.gov.in, once published online.
The Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary exams 2026 were carried out from July 8 to July 15, 2026, in a single shift from 10:15 am to 01:15 pm. The exam was conducted for students who could not score the minimum marks required to pass the main Tamil Nadu SSLC board examination 2026 held earlier this year.
The TN Board Class 10 supplementary result will consist of crucial information about students’ qualifying status in their compartmental board examination. To easily access the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 from the official website, students can follow the steps mentioned below.
Step 1: Go to the official TN Board result website – tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Tap on the active TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 link once activated on the homepage of the site.
Step 3: On the login page, sign in using your credentials
Step 4: Click on ‘Get Marks’ to view your Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary marks memo.
Step 5: The supplementary exam result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Tap on the download icon to download the PDF file.
For the academic session 2025-26, the TN Board SSLC annual exam 2026 was conducted between March 11 and April 6, 2026 in a single shift, from 10:15 am to 01:15 pm, across the state. The SSLC exam was carried out offline in pen-and-paper mode for all the Class 10 students of schools affiliated with the state board of education.