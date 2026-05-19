TN SSLC Results 2026: How to check results on Digilocker?

TNDGE results are available on Digilocker too (screengrab from Digilocker website)

Tamil Nadu class 10th results 2026: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Education (TNDGE) will be announcing the results of the class 10 exam today. The SSLC results will be available at the following website dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can check their results on Digilocker. The TNDGE class 10 exam was conducted between March 11 to April 6, 2026.

The marksheet, which is available online, is provisional. Students have to collect their original results from their respective schools. After collecting the results from the schools, students are advised to check the following details in the marksheet: student’s name, roll number, registration number, marks obtained in each subject, status of the result and others.