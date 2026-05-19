TN SSLC Results 2026: How to check results on Digilocker?

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Tamil Nadu class 10th results 2026: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Education (TNDGE) will be announcing the results of the class 10 exam today. The SSLC results will be available at the following website dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can check their results on Digilocker. The TNDGE class 10 exam was conducted between March 11 to April 6, 2026.
The marksheet, which is available online, is provisional. Students have to collect their original results from their respective schools. After collecting the results from the schools, students are advised to check the following details in the marksheet: student’s name, roll number, registration number, marks obtained in each subject, status of the result and others.
Nearly nine lakh students had registered for the SSLC exams this year.
To check the results of TNDGE from DigiLocker, students are required to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1- Search for the DigiLocker website or download the app from the Play Store.
Step 2- Log in using your registered mobile number, or create a new account if there is no existing account.
Step 3- Go to ‘Education and learning’.
Step 4- Search for ‘Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations’.
Step 5- Then click on class 10 marksheet.
Step 6- Enter the login details as required.
Once the details are entered, the results will be automatically placed under the section of issued documents. Students can view the results from there.
Students were required to acquire a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and an overall of all the subjects to pass the class 10 exam. For candidates who have failed in the main exam, the supplementary exam will be conducted within a few weeks.
Last year, the results for the TNDGE class 10 exam was declared on May 16. The pass percentage was 93.80 per cent. In 2024, the results were announced on May 10 by the board. In 2023 and 2022, the scorecards of TNDGE class 10 exam were declared on May 19 and June 20 respectively.
Students are advised to follow the official websites of the board to get updates regarding the application form of the re-checking of the answer script and the timetables of the supplementary exam.