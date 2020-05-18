TN SSLC hall ticket released, steps to download

TN DGE SSLC admit card available (Source: Screengrab) TN DGE SSLC admit card available (Source: Screengrab)

TN SSLC hall ticket: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has released the admit card for the revised SSLC exam. Candidates aspiring to appear for the board can download the same from the official website, dge.tn.nic.in. Alternatively, the hall ticket is also available at dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge1.tn.nic.in.

The state had released the revised dates for SSLC exam earlier. TN SSLC will be held from June 1 to June 12. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held in March but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is mandatory to bring the hall ticket to the exam hall, students can download the hall ticket by following these steps –

TN SSLC: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘hall ticket’ button

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

To pre-register for result and get updates on as and when the results are announced, candidates can also register at the box given below –

While the exams will be held as per rules, candidates will have to follow social distancing norms during the exam. Around 9.45 lakh students have applied to appear for the SSLC examination.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd