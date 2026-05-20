tnresults.nic.in, TNDGE TN Board SSLC Result 2026: How to download marks memo online?

TN Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Result 2026 Direct Link at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in:

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 20, 2026 07:36 AM IST
Students will be able to check the TNDGE Class 10 results 2026 from their official website tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and DigiLocker.Students will be able to check the TNDGE Class 10 results 2026 from their official website tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and DigiLocker (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/ representative)
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TN Board 10th Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will be declaring Class 10 or SSLC exam results on May 20 at 9.30 am. The SSLC exam was held between March 11 and April 6, 2026. Students can see their marksheet by logging into the official website of the boards such as tnresults.nic.in. For more information on SSLC pass percentages, and re-evaluation, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

TN SSLC Results Live Updates

Candidates will require their login information to download their results. They can download their results after giving their login details like registration number and date of birth. The Class 10 marks memo will mention the marks scored by students in different subjects. To collect the Tamil Nadu SSLC original mark sheets, students need to visit their respective schools after a few days.

TN SSLC 2026 Result: How to download marks memo?

For downloading the TNDGE class 10 results, students are required to follow the given steps to avoid extra details:

Step 1- Go to the website of tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2- Find the link to the class 10 results.

Step 3- Enter the necessary details, such as the login credentials, and click submit.

Step 4- See the result.

Step 5- Download the result and keep a physical copy for future use.

Candidates are required to check the following details in their results as this marksheet will be needed for their future purpose.

i) Information of the students.

ii) Roll Number.

iii) Marks obtained.

iv) Total marks obtained in all subjects.

v)  Status of the result (Pass/Fail).

TN SSLC Results 2026: How to check results on Digilocker?

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The TN SSLC 2026 result will also be made available DigiLocker. Students can also check their TN SSLC results on the DigiLocker result page at results.digilocker.gov.in.

 

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