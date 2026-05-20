tnresults.nic.in, TNDGE TN Board SSLC Result 2026: How to download marks memo online?

Students will be able to check the TNDGE Class 10 results 2026 from their official website tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and DigiLocker (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/ representative)

TN Board 10th Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will be declaring Class 10 or SSLC exam results on May 20 at 9.30 am. The SSLC exam was held between March 11 and April 6, 2026. Students can see their marksheet by logging into the official website of the boards such as tnresults.nic.in. For more information on SSLC pass percentages, and re-evaluation, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

TN SSLC Results Live Updates

Candidates will require their login information to download their results. They can download their results after giving their login details like registration number and date of birth. The Class 10 marks memo will mention the marks scored by students in different subjects. To collect the Tamil Nadu SSLC original mark sheets, students need to visit their respective schools after a few days.