TN SSLC 10th Result 2019: The Directorate of government examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the result for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 examination on Monday. April 29. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the result through the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

The result will be available on the official website around 9:30 am.

TN SSLC 10th result 2019: When and where to check

The students can check the results through the official websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. Apart from it, the result will be available at the private websites- manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, and examresults.net.

The board will also send the result as an SMS alert to the respective mobile number register against students in the schools.

The marks details available on the internet can be treated as provisional mark sheet and official mark sheets will be available at school within days’ time for both regular and open school students.

Over 9 lakh candidates appeared in the SSLC examinations that was conducted from March 19 to 24, 2019.

Earlier, the results of HSE +2 examination was declared on Friday, April 19. Students from the Science stream performed better with 92.75 per cent. In commerce, 90.78 students passed while in Arts, 80.13 candidates cleared the exam. Students from vocational subjects recorded a pass percentage of 82.70 per cent.