Tamil Nadu sets up commission to study enrollment ratio of govt school students in professional courses

Updated: June 16, 2021 11:23:23 am
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday ordered setting up a commission led by retired Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, D Murugesan, to look into the enrollment ratio of government school students in professional courses like engineering. If the number of students — who get admitted to courses like engineering, agriculture, veterinary sciences, fisheries and law — from state-run schools is less, the panel would recommend appropriate remedial measures.
Chief Minister M K Stalin issued an order appointing the Justice D Murugesan Commission, an official release here said, adding the panel would submit its report to the government within a month. Including Murugesan, there would be 10 members in the Commission. Senior government officials and the Registrar of Anna University are among the members.
Read | Call on reopening of schools after assessing lockdown relaxations: Tamil Nadu minister
Representations were received stating that only fewer students from government schools got admitted to professional courses and sought measures to reverse such a scenario, the government said. The panel would thoroughly study factors, including the socio-economic status of government school students and its impact if any and the actual enrollment of state-run school students in professional courses in the past.
From the 2020-21 academic year, the Tamil Nadu government has implemented 7.5 per cent reservation in medical admissions to government school students who clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-