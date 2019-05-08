Tamil Nadu HSE Plus One result 2019: How to check

TN HSE +1 result 2019: The class 11 or HSE plus one result will be released on May 8 at around 9:30 am. Students who appeared for class 11 exam conducted in March 2019 can check their results at the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Advertising

Read | Tamil Nadu 11th Plus One result 2019: When and where to check

As per the DGE, Tamil Nadu calendar, the Higher Secondary Examination is conducted thrice in a year

1. Higher Secondary examinations, March / April

2. Higher Secondary Special Supplementary Examinations, June / July

3. Higher Secondary Examinations, September / October

TN HSE +1 result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Advertising

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

In the +2 exams, this year’s pass percentage is 91.3 per cent. The girls have outshone boys again scoring 93.64 per cent while boys are at 88.57 per cent. Among districts, Thirupur is at 95.37 per cent, Erode at 95.23 per cent and Perambalur is at 95.15 per cent.