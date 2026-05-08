TN HSE (+2) Results 2026: Official websites to check 12th results

TN Result 2026 12th Class Link: The Tamil Nadu Directorate General of Exams (TN DGE) will announce the Plus Two (Class 12th) results 2026 shortly. Once released, candidates can download from the official website of the exam authority, as well as the official result portals. After downloading, candidates can view and verify the details mentioned on the document as theirs. For more updates on TN Plus Two result 2026, topper’s names, and supply exam, check the IE Education portal.

TN Plus Two Results LIVE Updates | What details are required to check marksheets?

The results are available at Digilocker also (screengrab from Digilocker website). The results are available at Digilocker also (screengrab from Digilocker website).

The exam of class 11 was conducted between March 3 and March 27, 2026. There is a chance that results for both classes 11 and 12 will be announced together on the same day. According to data released by the Directorate of General Education, a total of 17.61 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.