TN HSE (+2) Results 2026: Official websites to check 12th results

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TN Result 2026 12th Class Link: The Tamil Nadu Directorate General of Exams (TN DGE) will announce the Plus Two (Class 12th) results 2026 shortly. Once released, candidates can download from the official website of the exam authority, as well as the official result portals. After downloading, candidates can view and verify the details mentioned on the document as theirs. For more updates on TN Plus Two result 2026, topper’s names, and supply exam, check the IE Education portal.
TN Plus Two Results LIVE Updates | What details are required to check marksheets?
The exam of class 11 was conducted between March 3 and March 27, 2026. There is a chance that results for both classes 11 and 12 will be announced together on the same day. According to data released by the Directorate of General Education, a total of 17.61 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.
Also read | TNDGE TN HSE 12th (Plus Two) Result 2026, Dge.tn.gov.in [Link]: Where to check TN HSE results online?
In a first, the department with the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency has created an avenue to view results through WhatsApp. The candidates should send a hi to 7845252525.
A total of 8,16,289 students appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations, which were conducted from March 2 to March 26.
Although the School Education Department had earlier indicated that the results could be delayed as the evaluation process was still underway, the results will now be declared as per the original schedule. Sources in the department had earlier attributed the possible postponement to the delay in government formation.