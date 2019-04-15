TN HSE +2 result 2019 this week: Check date and time

TN HSE result 2019: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will be releasing the result of Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) which is equivalent to class 12 on April 19, 2019. In an official notice, the Tamil Nadu Board has also said that it will declare +2 result at 9:30 am on Friday. All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for plus two or HSE exam of Tamil Nadu board was 91.1 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent. Every year, over 8 lakh candidates appear for the exam. Last year, 8,60,434 candidates had attempted the exam.

TN HSE result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates can download the result and take a print out for future reference. Last year, among the districts that fared well, Virudhunagar topped the list, followed by Erode and Tirupur.