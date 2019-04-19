Toggle Menu
TN HSE +1 result 2019 declared: How to check score?

TN HSE +1 result 2019: Students who appeared for class 11 exam conducted in March 2019 can check their results at the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

TN HSE +1 result 2019: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu has released the result of Higher Secondary Examination Plus One (HSE +1) arrears along with +2 result today, on April 19, 2019. The students can check their results on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

As per the DGE, Tamil Nadu calendar, the Higher Secondary Examination is conducted thrice in a year
1. Higher Secondary examinations, March / April
2. Higher Secondary Special Supplementary Examinations, June / July
3. Higher Secondary Examinations, September / October

TN HSE +1 result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

In the +2 exams, this year’s pass percentage is 91.3 per cent. The girls have outshone boys again scoring 93.64 per cent while boys are at 88.57 per cent. Among districts, Thirupur is at 95.37 per cent, Erode at 95.23 per cent and Perambalur is at 95.15 per cent.

