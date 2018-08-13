TN HSC Plus One (+1) supplementary exam result 2018 declared at dge.tn.nic.in

TN HSC Plus One Result 2018: Check result at dge.tn.nic.in TN HSC Plus One Result 2018: Check result at dge.tn.nic.in

TN HSC Plus One Result 2018: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the result of plus one supplementary examination today. All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website — http://www.dge.tn.nic.in. The compartment exam for Plus One was held in June while the annual exam conducted from March 1 to April 16.

The result for Tamil Nadu plus two (Class 12) examination was released on May 16, 2018.

TN HSC Plus One Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

A total of 6754 schools scored 100 per cent results that were released in May with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent while Erode is at second position with 96.3 per cent. Over 40 per cent students have scored in the range of 700 and below. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams were conducted from March 3 to April 6, 2018. The evaluation of the answer sheets started from April 6.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd