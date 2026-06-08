TN govt mandates physical education for students in classes 6 to 12

Following this, all the district physical education inspectors have been instructed to immediately report the details of schools with unused play grounds.

By: PTI
1 min readNew DelhiJun 8, 2026 12:29 PM IST
TN govt mandates physical education for students in classes 6 to 12Students in ground after government made the mandate. (Image generated by AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Tamil Nadu government has made it mandatory for all schools, including private institutions across the State to conduct physical education classes for the students studying from Class six to 12 from this academic year. The School Education Department has issued detailed guidelines for conducting physical education classes.

A senior official from the department on Sunday said there were reports and complaints that many private schools failed to conduct physical education classes and had instead used those periods for special classes last year.

Following this, all the district physical education inspectors have been instructed to immediately report the details of schools with unsed play grounds.

The guidelines further said in addition to the physical education classes, special sports training should be provided for students interested in sports after school hours.

The officials were also instructed to identify schools that have achieved success in one or more disciplines at the state and national level sports competitions.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments