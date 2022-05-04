scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

TN Governor has referred anti-NEET bill to Centre for Presidential assent: Stalin

Stalin told the state Assembly that he has been informed by the Governor's secretary that the bill has been sent to the Union Home Ministry to enable Presidential assent for the same.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: May 4, 2022 2:45:16 pm
MK Stalin, NEETThe statement was made by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday. (File image)

The Tamil Nadu Assembly bill seeking an exemption to the state from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) has been sent to the Centre for Presidential assent by Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Stalin told the state Assembly that he has been informed by the Governor’s secretary that the bill has been sent to the Union Home Ministry to enable Presidential assent for the same.

Read |IISER IAT 2022 registration process begins: Check details here

“As part of our struggle for NEET exemption, in the next step, we should jointly take all efforts to insist the Centre for Presidential assent for the bill,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Assembly had in February adopted the ruling DMK-piloted anti-NEET bill for the second time, after the Governor had returned the one resolved last year.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...Premium
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cogPremium
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cog
Distortion, imposition: Why Northeast groups are against Centre’s Hindi pushPremium
Distortion, imposition: Why Northeast groups are against Centre’s Hindi push
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement