NEET exam date clash may push back Tamil Nadu engineering counselling schedule

Candidates have to reply to queries by July 9, 2026(Express photo/ representative)

With the National Testing Agency scheduled to conduct the NEET exam on June 21, the engineering admission counselling schedule in Tamil Nadu is expected to face delays.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 (TNEA 2026) is a fully digital process encompassing online registration, fee payment, choice filling, seat allotment, and final confirmation.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) under the Higher Education Department has started receiving applications from May 3 and concluded on June 5.

According to a senior official from DOTE, though over 3.02 lakh students have enrolled, as many as 2,45,220 have uploaded their certificates.

As the NEET re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is yet to approve the engineering counselling schedule.