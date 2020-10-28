TN SSLC supplementary result declared, +2 soon: Here’s how to check

TNDGE supplementary results declared (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

TN class 10, 12 supplementary result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) declared the result for supplementary exams held for class 10 or SSLC students in the Tamil Nadu state board. The results for class 12 or plus two supplementary exams are also expected today. Supplementary exams are held for students who flunk in one or two subjects. This year, however, 100 per cent pass percentage was achieved in SSLC as result was announced on a special scheme.

For the TN SSLC result 2020, students were given marks based on quarterly and half-yearly assessments. Further 20 per cent weightage was also be given to attendance. This happened as all the exams could not take place due to COVID. In TN inter exams, most of the exams were held and only a few were left. Those who wished to improve the score given on internal assessment were also allowed to appear for improvement exams this year.

Students who appeared for these exams can check their results at the official websites, dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Those who pass the supplementary exams will be considered a pass and will get a revised marks memo, as per the rules. Candidates can follow these steps to check their score –

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘results’ tab

Step 3: Click on the result 2019-20 link

Step 4: Click on the result for the class you appeared for

Step 5: Fill in using credentials

Step 6: Result will appear, download

Candidates securing 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100. This implies one needs 35 out of 100 in each subject. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks. There is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section. The passing marks criteria remain the same for supplementary exams as well. Students will be allowed to apply for re-totaling and re-evaluation of exams as well.

