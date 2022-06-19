scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 19, 2022
TN board SSLC Class 10th result 2022: When and where to check

TN Board SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: All the students who appeared in the board examination will be able to check their results at the official website — tnresults.nic.in.

Updated: June 19, 2022 7:42:02 pm
tn sslc result, Tamil Nadu results, Board exams 2022, Board resultsTN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022: Students can also check their boards result via SMS. (Representative image)

TN Board SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu board will release the SSLC or class 10 board examination results tomorrow. All the students who appeared in the board examination will be able to check their results at the official website — tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu class 10 board examinations were conducted between May 6 and 30, 2022. The examination began from 10 am to 1:15 pm in an centre based mode. 

TN board SSLC Class 10 result 2022: When and where to check

The students who appeared in the board exams can check their result at the official website but sometimes due to heavy traffic the pages starts crashing then students will have an option to check their scores via SMS. 

To check the Tamil Nadu class 10 board exam result through a text message candidates should follow the given format – Type TNBOARD10 followed by their registration number or roll number and date of birth (DOB) and send it to any of the official numbers of TN Board including 09282232585, or 09282232585. Students will get their SSLC or class 10 results as a reply to their SMS in the same phone number. Candidates must not that the information that is required to fill during the checking of their board result is mentioned on their admit card or hall tickets. 

Since 2018, the Tamil Nadu board has stopped declaring the names of the top ranking students. Instead, it announced the city or district which registers the highest pass percentage. According to the DGE, the move is aimed to reduce the unhealthy competition. 

In 2021, all the students who registered themselves for the board examination were declared passed, the exams were cancelled by viewing to the pandemic situation. The marks were given on the basis of evaluation criteria. Approximately 9 lakh students registered for the Tamil Nadu board examinations. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 100 per cent. 

