TN board SSLC Class 10th result 2022: How to check scorecard

TN board SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu board will release the SSLC or class 10 board examination results 2022 today. The students who appeared in the board exams will be able to check their respective results from 9:30 am onwards at the official website — tnresults.nic.in. The SSLC or class 10 board examinations were held from May 6 to 30, 2022. The exams were conducted in an offline pen and paper mode from 10 am 10 1:15 pm.

Read | TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

TN board SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board — tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Class 10th SSLC result 2022’ available on the homepage

Step 3: On the login window, enter the exam roll number or registration number, date of birth (DOB) and enter the given image text (captcha)

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future reference.

As class 10 board results are an important document that is required in the future.

Also Read | TN board SSLC Class 10th result 2022: When and where to check

TN board SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Students can check their board result through a text message. To check the results via SMS candidate should follow the given format –

Step 1: Type — TNBOARD10registration number

Step 2: Send it to any of the official numbers of Tamil Nadu board including 09282232585, or 09282232585.

Step 3: The students will receive their TN board exam results as a reply to their SMS in the same phone number.

Last year, the students who registered for the board examination were declared passed. The overall passing percentage recorded was 100 per cent.

In 2020, a total number of 9,39,821 students registered for the exam out of which 4,71,759 were male candidates, while 4,68,070 were female candidates and 6,235 were differently abled candidates who had passed the board exam.