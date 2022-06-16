TN board +2, SSLC result 2022: Date and time announced

TN Board SSLC Class 10, +2 Class 12 Result 2022 date and time: The Tamil Nadu board will release the SSLC or class 10 and +12 or class 12 board examination results on June 20. The SSLC results will be declared at 9:30 am while the +2 result will be out at 12 noon. Those awaiting the result can keep checking the official websites – tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 board examinations were conducted in an offline pen and paper mode this year. The exams were conducted from May 6 to May 30, 2022, between 10 am to 1:15 pm.

Candidates should note that they need to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the subjects out of 100 to clear the board exams. If the students scored below 35 marks then they will be declared as fail. Such students will have to appear for the compartment exams. The board will give the dates for compartment examination.

In 2021, the board examinations were cancelled by the Tamil Nadu board due to the sudden surge in COVID cases, and all the class 10 board students were declared passed and were promoted. Over 9 lakh students registered for the Tamil Nadu board examinations. In case of class 12 students, 50 per cent weightage was given to to class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage was accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 per cent, was given to class 12 practicals and internal assessment.

In the last two years, the Tamil Nadu government had decided to promote and pass all the Class 10 SSLC students. In 2021, the schools issued leaving certificates mentioning class 9 marks, based on which students took the admission for class 11 or polytechnic.

In 2020, the students were marked based on quarterly and half-yearly assessments for the board examination. Around 9.7 lakh candidates registered for the board exams and were successfully passed and promoted in the SSLC exams. A total number of 4.71 lakh (4,71,759) were male candidates, while 4.68 lakh (4,68,070) were female candidates and 6,235 differently abled candidates who had passed the board exam.

The 100 per cent pass percentage was achieved as the state decided to promote all students since not all exams were conducted due to COVID pandemic.